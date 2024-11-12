Kuwait Amir Representative Urges For Ceasefire, Civilians Protection In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) - The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad urged for a ceasefire and protecting the civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

This came in His Highness speech at the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held Monday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Representative of His Highness the Amir warned of the systematic targeting of civilians, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, imposing a policy of forced displacement, and attempts to change the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem, calling the international community to unite and put an end to these violations.

"Meantime, we are witnessing the encroachment of the Israeli aggression, and its expansion to include the sovereignty of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, targeting its people and everyone on its land, including UNIFIL forces, in a flagrant violation of international norms and laws," said Kuwait Amir Representative.

The Representative of His Highness the Amir called on the international community to stand in solidarity with the Lebanese Republic, enable it to regain control over its institutions, protect its citizens and territory, and implement Security Council Resolution 1701.

Further, His Highness went on urging the summit to send a clear message to the international community and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities, restore confidence in the role and effectiveness of the international community institutions, and take a firm stance that leads to an immediate ceasefire, providing international protection for innocent civilians and ensuring the opening of safe corridors and the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid.

Kuwait calls for holding the Israeli occupation accountable in compliance with the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territory, said His Highness.

"Kuwait condemns the Israeli occupation's issuance of legislation aimed at banning the work of UNRWA in the occupied Palestinian territories," His Highness added.

His Highness renewed Kuwait's full support for all efforts made by Qatar, Egypt and the United States to reach cease-fire in Gaza.

Moreover, His Highness reiterated Kuwait's support for the international coalition to implement the two-state solution led by Saudi Arabia, praising the courageous steps taken by a number of friendly countries to recognize the State of Palestine, calling on the rest of countries that believe in the principles of justice, fairness and equality to take similar steps.

"Kuwait stresses its firm and historic principled position supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle to end the Israeli occupation, achieve all their legitimate political rights, and establish their independent state on their land within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," said His Highness.

His Highness thanked the Kingdom's leadership and people for hosting this urgent summit, conveying the greetings of His Highness the Amir to all of the participants. (end)

aa









MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108875637