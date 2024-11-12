EIAT E-University Receives Major Funding From The UAE Government To Pave The Way For The Technology For Mankind Research Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Emirates Institute of Advanced Technology, EIAT, announces that an offer has been made by the UAE for funding. The amount represents a substantial increase in funding for a prestigious research endeavor known as "Technology for Mankind." Its focus will be to conduct research and develop new technologies to support the welfare of humankind and improve the quality of life for human beings around the world but particularly in the UAE. This research would focus on human-centered and address some of the biggest global problems, such as healthcare, sustainability, urban development, and education.



Building on a foundation of good and just technologies, this initiative would actually harmonize progress with human and planetary good. For this purpose, areas for exploration may be AI, robotics, biotechnology, renewable energy, and infrastructure of smart city structures as means of furthering the development of society. Initiating activities in these new fields, EIAT E-University can thus ensure that future waves of new technologies lead to healthier, more connected, and more sustainable societies.



This effort is funded by the government of the UAE, a step in harmony with broader national objectives of long-term development, aligned with the UAE Vision 2030. The strategy provides vision for the development of the nation through knowledge and innovation towards sustainable growth, and funding such initiatives proves that the nation is committed to curbing societal issues through technological advancement. The outcomes of the research, based on this project, are expected to be one of the most critical factors in positioning the UAE in being a champion in responsible and impactful technology, focusing intensely within specific areas such as healthcare, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure development.



One of the main pillars of this research project is going to be healthcare innovation. EIAT will expand development into AI-assisted diagnostics, personalized medicine, and telemedicine, and all that's moving toward enhancing patient care and expanding access to healthcare services and especially remote areas. So, by developing advanced medical solutions, EIAT will serve the broader health initiatives of the UAE and join the pursuit globally towards better health access and results.



This project will also look into ethical concerns regarding new emerging technologies, specifically AI and machine learning. In this, EIAT will engage in some of the most fundamental questions relating to responsible use of AI and strive to define ethical standards guiding the development and deployment of AI applications with respect to benefitting society at large.



Smart cities and infrastructure are also another key focus points, working on developing these technologies that make use of the urban way of life. It includes key ideas such as Iot, AI, and big data in realising efficient, connected, and resource-aware urban spaces and therefore aligns with the main objective of establishing liveable and technologically enabled cities in the UAE.



