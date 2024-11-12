Sun Title Expands Footprint With Opening Of New Michigan Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sun Title enters Greenville, Michigan with a tech-enabled location to elevate the closing experience for home buyers and sellers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Title, one of Michigan's largest title agencies, announced that it is expanding its operation with the opening of its tenth office in Greenville, Michigan. The new tech-enabled office will be located at 222 S. Lafayette Street in the historic downtown district of the City of Greenville.

The new Greenville office will offer an upscale closing environment featuring original tin ceilings, exposed brick, wood floors and private closing rooms. This elegant setting is designed to provide buyers and sellers with a welcoming and private space to complete their real estate transactions and connect with the professionals who represented them along the way. Additionally, this office will be Sun Title's most tech-enabled location to date, equipped with the latest technology to create a closing experience that is uniquely tailored to each client while also offering expanded digital closings.

The second floor of the building contains a charming, over 2,000-square-foot open room that will be used to host real estate industry events and to support the needs of the greater Greenville community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sun Title to our vibrant downtown business district," said Paul Sischo, Executive Director of the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce. "Their presence here not only adds to our expanding roster of new businesses in our downtown core but also strengthens our community's resources for real estate transactions. The opening of this office highlights our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and providing accessible, high-quality services to residents and businesses alike."

"We are excited to bring our services to the vibrant community of Greenville. Our new office reflects the charm and history of the area with its unique architectural features and sets a new standard in technology and the closing experience," said Tom Cronkright II, CEO of Sun Title. "Our goal is to create a seamless and memorable closing experience for all our clients, and this new office is a testament to that commitment."

The new office opened in late October. For more information about the location and the building's history, visit .

About Sun Title

Sun Title is a full-service title agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate transactions. It is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is one of the state's largest title insurance agencies. Founded in 2005 by Lawrence Duthler and Thomas Cronkright II, the company is guided by its strong culture and commitment to creating transparency and simplicity in every real estate transaction for all parties, regardless of their experience or background. The company's team of title experts and on-staff attorneys provides a complete closing solution for all transaction types in Michigan.

