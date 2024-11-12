عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Decode Genetics/Amgen: New Study Explores The Role Of BMI In Disease Risk


11/12/2024 5:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New
study from deCODE genetics/Amgen highlights the importance of BMI in pathogenesis of disease, suggesting that reducing BMI alone could lower the risk of several diseases.

Continue Reading

Kari Stefansson and Gudmundur Einarsson, scientists at deCODE genetics and authors on the paper, discuss a new paper in Nature Communications that sheds light on how Body Mass Index (BMI) influences the risk of various diseases that are comorbid with obesity.

Scientists at deCODE genetics, subsidiary of Amgen, published a study today in Nature Communications that sheds light on how Body Mass Index (BMI) influences the risk of various diseases that are comorbid with obesity. The study, which used genetic data from Iceland and the UK Biobank, looked at whether disease risk associated with BMI-related sequence variants are explained completely or partially by their effect on BMI.

The results showed that for some conditions, such as fatty liver disease, glucose intolerance, and knee replacement, the genetic link to disease disappeared when BMI was taken into account. For other conditions, like type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and stroke, the effects were largely reduced but not entirely explained by BMI.

The study found similar patterns in men and women, although there were some differences, especially for myocardial infarction (heart attack), suggesting that sex may play a role in how BMI influences disease risk. The scientists also noted that other factors, such as changes in BMI over time rather than BMI measured at one point in time or other factors strongly correlated with BMI, might explain some of the remaining risk.

This research highlights the importance of BMI in the pathogenesis of diseases that are more common in obese people than
others suggesting that just reducing BMI could lower the risk of these diseases.

Link to video:


Contact:

Thora Kristin Asgeirsdottir
 Tel: +354 570 1909
Mobile: +354 894 1909

Video -
Logo -

SOURCE deCODE genetics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108875574


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search