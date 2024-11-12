Explosion Rocks Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
Before that, Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram about explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.
An air raid alert was announced in several regions, including Zaporizhzhia.
Late on November 11, a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district damaged the main pipeline of a utility company.
