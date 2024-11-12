Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,950 In Past Day
Date
11/12/2024 5:14:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 712,610 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and November 12, 2024, including 1,950 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,276 (+23) Russian tanks, 18,847 (+81) armored fighting vehicles, 20,352 (+38) artillery systems, 1,249 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 996 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,636 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,737 (+61) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,870 (+68) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,626 (+6) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
