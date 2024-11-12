Explaining: EU Military Aid, Russia Destroying Ukraine's Medical Infrastructure, Russian Manipulations In UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.



EU MILITARY AID

On 11 November, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, met with Ukraine's top leadership.

● The EU initiative to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery ammunition will be fully implemented by the end of 2024. Considering other agreements, EU countries will supply Ukraine with over 1.5 million rounds of ammunition.

● Ukraine needs financial support from its partners. Kyiv can independently invest $3 billion in its own drone production, but the total need is estimated at $11 billion.

● An important issue is the allocation of funds from frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry.

● Restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia using Western weapons should be lifted.

● Today, the future of European and global security architecture is being decided in Ukraine.

RUSSIA IS DESTROYING UKRAINE'S MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has destroyed 227 healthcare facilities, and another 1,714 have been damaged.

● The most significant damage occurred to hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

● In different regions of Ukraine, 904 medical facilities have already been restored, including 556 fully restored and 348 partially restored.

● On March 9, 2022, Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on a maternity hospital and children's hospital in Mariupol.

● On July 8, 2024, the enemy launched a missile strike on the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv, where 627 children were present.

● Strikes on medical facilities are classified as war crimes and are part of Russia's terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.

RUSSIAN MANIPULATIONS IN THE UN

On November 11, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution proposed by Russia regarding the fight against the glorification of Nazism.

● The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly amended the resolution, emphasizing that Russia seeks to justify its invasion of Ukraine under the pretext of fighting neo-Nazism.

● This is not Moscow's first attempt to manipulate the topic of fighting Nazism on the UN platform.

● The narrative of "Nazism in Ukraine" has been used by Russian propaganda to justify aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

● Contrary to its own manipulative claims, Russia has become a hub for modern neo-Nazis from around the world.

● By hypocritically condemning neo-Nazism at the UN, Russia is pursuing a genocidal policy towards Ukrainians.