North Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Nagmarg Forest

Officials said that an encounter broke out when the joint teams of forces launched a search operation in the area.

“As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” they said, as per news agency KNO.

The intermittent firing was going on when the report was last filed.

Notably, this is the fifth gunfight in North Kashmir after Bandipora, Kupwara and Sopore areas.

