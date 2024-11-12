Bangladeshi government launches special lounge for millions of migrants at capital's airport

(MENAFN) The Bangladeshi government has launched a special lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka to cater to the country's millions of migrant workers. Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus officially inaugurated the lounge on Monday, referring to migrant workers as "nation builders" and expressing hope that the lounge would provide them with a more comfortable travel experience.



The newly established lounge, the first of its kind at the airport, is designed to offer migrant workers a space to rest during their travels and to enjoy subsidized food and refreshments. It is part of the government's efforts to recognize the contributions of migrant workers to the nation's economy.



Since 1976, more than 14 million Bangladeshis have sought employment abroad, primarily in Gulf states and Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Singapore. These workers play a crucial role in supporting Bangladesh's economy, particularly through remittances.



Remittances sent by migrant workers are a key source of foreign exchange for Bangladesh. Central bank data revealed that remittances reached nearly 9 billion US dollars between July and October, further highlighting the importance of these workers to the national economy.

