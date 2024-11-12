Turkish main stock index finishes Monday higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, finished Monday at 9,276.78 points, marking a 1 percent increase from the previous session. The opened the new week at 9,215.15 points and gained 91.96 points compared to Friday's close. Throughout the day, the index saw a low of 9,197.23 and reached a high of 9,330.13 points, reflecting some fluctuation in market sentiment.



The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 8.1 trillion Turkish liras (about USD236.3 billion), with the daily trading volume reaching 96 billion Turkish liras (USD2.79 billion). In terms of individual stock performance, 63 companies on the index saw gains, while 35 experienced declines compared to the previous session, indicating a relatively positive trading day for the majority of stocks.



As for commodity prices, the price of gold per ounce was recorded at USD2,619.10, while the price of Brent crude oil hovered around USD71.70 per barrel by 6:30 pm local time (1530GMT), showing slight stability in the commodities market.



Regarding currency exchange rates, the US dollar was trading at 34.3345 Turkish liras, while the euro was worth 36.5620 Turkish liras. The British pound stood at 44.2160 Turkish liras, reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.

