KABUL (Pajhwok): Despite last month's election setback, Shigeru Ishiba has retained the post of Japan's prime minister, say reports.

Liberal Party head Ishiba defeated Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda in a runoff vote - the first in Japan since 1994.

Asia News Netwok (ANN) reported Ishiba bagged 221 votes, while Noda won 160 votes. Eighty-four votes were declared invalid.

In the first round of voting, Ishiba got 221 ballots, falling short of the 233-vote majority required, before running against the largest opposition party leader, who finished second with 151 votes in the first round.

The BBC said Ishiba beat Yoshihiko Noda In an extraordinary parliament session on Monday. He will now have to grapple with rifts within his party, economic woes and a period of flux in international relations.

Ishiba's cabinet will largely remain remain unchanged. However, the prime minister, will have to replace the members who have lost their seats in the election.

