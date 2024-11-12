Al Faleh Educational Holding Explores Acquisition Of School
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Faleh Educational Holding is exploring options to acquire a school in Qatar as part of its expansion strategy.
In a communique to the Qatar Stock Exchange, the company announced its intention to explore the potential idea of Acquisition of a school in Qatar with an estimated capacity of around 2,000 students.
"The company plans to assess the strategic compatibility of such an idea within its current group portfolio, as well as to evaluate the investment return and overall feasibility," the communique said.
