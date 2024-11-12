Anupam Hilariously Talks About How Actors Touch Feet, With Success Comes Up To Knees

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Veteran star Anupam Kher has spoken about how an actor's success changes the way they touch feet during award events.

Anupam was speaking to Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, where he said:“Sometimes when I go to get an award, the anchor does this. I am not going like this. Why are you trying to pull?) This is not courtesy. Look, I am such a good person. I respect people who are older than me.”

To which, Cyrus shared:“Now see, my wife will say that we are negative and cynical when you talk like this. This is the truth. People think for their self-grandeur that I will do this gesture. But this is basically a praise of yourself for how much compassion you are.”

Anupam shared that it doesn't happen internationally.

“It happens here. Here it also happens that when a new actor comes, he touches your feet. Then when his success increases, he comes up to your knees. Then he comes up to your stomach.”

To which Cyrus replied:“Sir, you must put this in a film.”

He then enacted it goes higher and then I hold you like this and take you up.”

Anupam recently penned a heartfelt note for his“guru and friend” Mahesh Bhatt.

The filmmaker congratulated Kher on completing 40 years in the Indian film industry with a special note. Anupam took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo featuring him and Bhatt. He also posted a picture of the handwritten note given by Mahesh.

Anupam wrote,“Sometimes pictures don't capture all the emotions...What you can see is how excited I'm to receive this from my guru, friend, philosopher & guide #MaheshBhattSaab who congratulated me on completing 40 years in the Indian film industry! I have been fortunate to have received a lot of love for my work over the years but today, I feel, I have received the ultimate prize.”

He added,“What you don't see in this picture are the many drops of tears that fell when this unfolded. You don't see my emotions, you don't see how this gesture of love and kindness from Bhatt Saab totally overwhelmed me and brought back so many memories. I kept reading what he has written for me and I was speechless. I couldn't speak a word and sat down holding his hand in gratitude.”

“#BhattSaab is a man who gave me my identity as an actor on screen. He guided me to be the human and the artiste that I grew into. He transformed me on every level. I'm forever indebted to him for making me believe in myself.. THANK YOU BHATT SAAB! Thank you Mahesh Bhatt for making me feel like this on the release day of my most special film #Vijay69 You are the reason I'm here... #Vijay69onNetflix #YRFEntertainment @yrf @netflix_in,” the post further read.