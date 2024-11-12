Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Faizal Khan Accused Of Threatening SRK Arrested From Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Death Threat: A man who threatened superstar Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Identified as Faizal Khan, he was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police, stated several reports.

The suspect claimed to be standing outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, Mannat, and demanded ₹50 lakh. Following the threat, a Mumbai team was dispatched to Raipur to investigate the matter.



“The Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for ₹50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior Mumbai police had said on November 7.

As per the police, the threat caller had said,“I am calling Shah Rukh Khan from Mannat Bandstand. If he doesn't give me ₹50 lakh, I will kill him." When asked about his motive, the caller said,“It doesn't matter, if you want to mention, you can write my name as Hindustani."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has not publicly commented on the incident, but his security has been enhanced in response to the alarming situation.

As part of their investigation into the threat to Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai police visited Raipur and summoned a lawyer, identified as Faizal Khan, who lives within the limits of Pandri police station here, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told news agency PTI.

Police had earlier identified the man as Faiyaz Khan, and Faizan Khan.

As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made from a phone number registered in the name of Faizal. The lawyer from Raipur had been asked to appear for questioning at Bandra police station, Singh said.

A Mumbai police team arrived at Pandri police station in the morning and informed the officials about the case following which Faizal was called for questioning, PTI reported.



Faizal told the cops that he had lost his phone last week and lodged a complaint at Khamardih police station here, he said. Mumbai police have served a notice to Faizan and summoned him for further questioning, the official added.

Later, talking to reporters in Raipur, Faizal claimed that his phone was stolen and termed the threat call made from his number a conspiracy against him.

“My phone was stolen on November 2 and I lodged a complaint. I told Mumbai police about it. They interrogated me for about two hours,” he said.

He, however, said he had earlier complained to Mumbai police against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie 'Anjaam' (1994) referring to deer hunting.“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection,” he said.

Faizal added,“Whoever has made a call from my phone, it seems intentional. I think it is a conspiracy against me."