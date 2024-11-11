First Philec Transforms Global Supply Chain With Real-Time Visibility Through Gocomet

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) First Philec Transforms Global with Real-Time Visibility through GoComet Leading solutions provider leverages GoComet's AI-powered to enhance shipment visibility, reduce costs, and advance sustainability goals



MANILA, Nov 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - First Philec , the leading transformer and a key innovator in energy solutions with over 250,000 installations across South East Asia, has integrated GoComet's AI-powered solution to enhance logistics efficiency and gain precise visibility across global shipments. Previously, manual shipment management resulted in time zone misalignments, escalating D&D charges, and delays caused by unclear tracking updates.







Forwarders and other stakeholders frequently described shipments as "in transit," which provided little clarity. The ocean is vast, and hearing a shipment is 'in transit' didn't provide actionable information. This lack of visibility led to operational disruptions and unplanned costs.

By leveraging GoTrack , First Philec now monitors shipments in real-time through a single dashboard, providing actionable updates at every stage. This enhanced oversight allows their logistics team to address potential delays promptly, reduce penalties, and ensure seamless deliveries.

"Before GoComet, we were doing everything manually. We had to wait hours for updates due to the time zone difference," said Alicia Firmeza, First Philec's Vice President of Enterprise Service. "We now have full transparency in our supply chain and know where exactly our shipment is, which helps us stay agile and responsive to take alternative actions to prevent delay."

Additionally, GoComet has aligned with First Philec's sustainability objectives by offering carbon emission tracking tool that optimizes shipping routes to reduce emissions and transportation costs. This strategic alignment reflects both companies' commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

"What impressed us at first about GoComet was its carbon emission monitoring feature. With this capability, we can now track and monitor the carbon emissions, which helps us significantly advance our sustainability goals." Firmeza added.

With GoComet's solutions now deeply integrated, First Philec is positioned to navigate future supply chain challenges efficiently, ensuring reliable operations as they continue to expand and deliver energy solutions across the region.

Gautam Prem Jain, CEO of GoComet, acknowledged First Philec's leadership in adopting technology to enhance operations: "Supporting First Philec's operational transformation has been an honor. Their proactive approach to logistics modernization highlights their commitment to excellence and sustainability. We are proud to have played a role in equipping them with the tools required to achieve real-time visibility and seamless collaboration across stakeholders. This effort enhances their efficiency and aligns with broader sustainability goals, demonstrating the impact that innovation can bring to logistics."

GoComet is also empowering leading companies in the energy, manufacturing, and industrial sectors such as Eaton, REC, Buckman, Indorama Ventures, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland amongst others to achieve operational excellence and streamline their international logistics piece.

