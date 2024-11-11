Uhale OS Powers Latest RCA Digital Picture Frames

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024

Uhale, the digital picture frame OS maker, today announced that RCA is the next brand to deploy Uhale OS on its latest line of digital picture frames. RCA has developed digital picture frames in various screen sizes with Uhale OS that are intuitive and highly user-friendly.

Uhale OS, paired with the free Uhale mobile app, delivers consumers a seamless and personalized photo-sharing experience. Sharing photos through Uhale is extremely popular among consumers, with 10M+ photos shared each month. The digital picture frames powered by Uhale enable families and friends to connect and celebrate life's milestones more easily than ever before.

"We are excited to see that RCA chose Uhale OS for their digital picture frames," said Lewis Zhang, General Manager at Uhale. "Our OS enables RCA customers to easily share their most precious moments with friends and family."

"By integrating Uhale's easy-to-use software, we are enhancing our product offering and ensuring that families can easily share and relive their cherished moments," said Tony Bozzini, President of RCA.

The RCA digital picture frames are now available on Amazon. With Uhale's commitment to simplicity and flexibility, these picture frames offer a dynamic visual experience that connects loved ones regardless of distance. Families can now effortlessly share photos in real time, creating vibrant displays of cherished moments for everyone to enjoy.

About Uhale

Uhale, a Whale TV brand, is transforming how consumers share memories with its innovative smart solutions for digital photo frames. Uhale offers a seamless platform for sharing photos, celebrating milestones, and enjoying interactive features. By integrating advanced system software with a user-friendly mobile app, Uhale connects families and friends, transforming cherished moments into a dynamic visual experience. Designed for simplicity and flexibility, Uhale ensures that connecting with loved ones through these treasured moments is enjoyable and effortless.

About RCA

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has entertained families for over 100 years. Consumers worldwide depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of Established.

