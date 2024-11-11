Top Events On November 12: Sagility IPO Debut, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Launch, Hyundai Motor India Q2 Results, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India is set for a significant day in economic and developments as several events unfold. Russia's First Deputy Prime Denis Manturov will meet with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for a high-level bilateral session to discuss trade and scientific collaboration. Major companies, including 3M India, Nykaa, and Hyundai Motor, are expected to release their Q2 results, shedding light on sectoral growth. Meanwhile, the Sagility launches on the BSE and the NSE,

Russia's First Deputy PM's bilateral meetings

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov is set to participate in a key bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on November 12. During Manturov's working visit, both leaders will lead a session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission, focusing on enhancing trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will observe the Mana Gudi festival from November 11 to 17, organising celebrations in selected Shiva temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing. Over seven days, religious discourses on the significance of the Kartika month will take place in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh and 33 districts of Telangana. In honour of Kaisika Dwadasi on November 13, two temples in each district will host special programmes.

Mercedes-Benz India's 14th launch for the year is the AMG C 63 S E Performance, which is slated today, November 12, 2024. The C 63 S E Performance is the second AMG variant in the C-Class line-up, with the other being the C 43 4Matic.

On Tuesday, November 12, several key companies, including 3M India Ltd, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Bosch Ltd, CESC Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), Religare Enterprises Ltd, and Sula Vineyards Ltd, will release their second-quarter earnings reports. The financial disclosures are expected to provide insights into the firms' growth and fiscal performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Delhi AQI today remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category as winter conditions exacerbate pollution levels, leading to serious health concerns for residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 352 on Monday, a slight increase from Sunday's 24-hour average AQI of 335. Similar levels of pollution are being reported in 11 other Indian cities, including Patna and Bhagalpur, as winter season effects take hold across urban regions.

Sagility India IPO set to list on stock exchanges

Sagility India Ltd is set to debut its equity shares on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE ) on November 12. Investors are eagerly watching this IPO listing, expected to generate significant stakeholder interest.

Mangal Compusolution IPO opens

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Mangal Compusolution Limited is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 12, 2024, aiming to raise ₹16.23 crore. The comprehensive IT hardware solutions provider plans to list shares on the BSE SME platform. The IPO, comprising up to 36,06,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each, will close on November 14. The funds raised will go toward capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Equity Share Allocation:

Non-Institutional Investors: 17,10,000 shares

Retail Individual Investors: 17,10,000 shares

Market Maker: 1,86,000 shares

Maharashtra polls: "MVA will reach 175-180 seats,"

As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, Yugendra Pawar of the NCP-SCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's success, projecting that it will win 175 to 180 seats.



Five stocks in F&O ban list on November 12

On Tuesday, November 12, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment after these securities exceeded the 95% market-wide position limit. The banned stocks are Aarti Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Limited, though they remain available for trading in the cash market.

Gautam Adani eyes $5 billion investment

Gautam Adani's latest business endeavor involves a $5 billion investment into aluminium and steel production facilities, alongside increased copper output. The strategic move is expected to strengthen Adani Group's infrastructure portfolio and potentially reduce energy costs, positioning it to deliver affordable energy solutions relative to competitors.