Presented By Atticus Publishing: Overcoming Our Racial Illusions

"It's Never Been a Level Playing Field" by Steve Brigham – A Journey to Dismantle Systemic Racism

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In "It's Never Been a Level Playing Field," author Steve Brigham embarks on a profound journey to dismantle the deeply ingrained myths and falsehoods that perpetuate racial inequality in America. This provides a candid exploration of history, policy, and societal norms that have historically marginalized racial minorities, particularly African Americans. Each chapter methodically addresses a specific racial myth, from the fallacy of equal opportunity to the ingrained discrimination and segregation in housing, education, and justice systems.Brigham's meticulous research and analysis expose these myths while revealing their interconnectedness and their role in perpetuating racial inequity and injustice. This book is crafted to ignite critical conversations and inspire actions toward dismantling systemic racism.In the concluding sections, Brigham presents a compelling roadmap for systemic change, proposing transformative policies and significant investments aimed at correcting historical wrongs and forging a path to a more equitable future. His suggestions cover various societal aspects, including early childhood education and economic empowerment, all intended to disrupt cycles of inequality and promote racial justice.Steve Brigham is a seasoned leader in public engagement, with 24 years of experience facilitating, consulting, and designing community-building processes on critical public policy issues. Since 2010, his work has primarily focused on metro D.C., addressing issues such as land use, affordable housing, transportation, and support for minority business owners facing displacement. As a former president of the national nonprofit AmericaSpeaks, Brigham's extensive experience enriches the insights shared in this book.Brigham's motivation to write stems from his personal experiences grappling with contentious race relations in America. As a white man who was married for 19 years to an African American woman and as the father to two biracial children, Brigham's personal and professional experiences uniquely position him to discuss and analyze racial issues. His book encapsulates over 30 years of learning, research, and intimate relationships with the African American community, aiming to comprehensively explain why, decades after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, racial inequality remains starkly pervasive.Brigham emphasizes that it is not even close to a level playing field when:.Leadership in almost every sector, whether public or private, is still dominated by White people.Black adults are paid significantly less than White adults at every educational level, from those who lack a high school diploma to those who've earned an advanced degree.More than 45% of Black students attend a high-poverty school compared to 6% of White students.Police kill Blacks at a rate 2.5 times higher than Whites and unarmed Blacks at 3 times higher than Whites.The wealth gap between Whites and Blacks is 10:1, the same gap as in 1968; and when.The homeownership gap for Blacks is 42% compared with Whites at 73%America's racial playing field has never been level, reflecting a cumulative historical reality of white advantage. To effectively address systemic disparities, policies must evolve beyond being color-blind or race-neutral. Systemic racism represents a complex challenge, akin to a Gordian knot that requires intricate and deliberate efforts to unravel. Comprehensive reforms in economic, educational, and judicial sectors are essential to truly level the playing field. Ultimately, true progress depends on our collective willingness to enact and wholeheartedly embrace substantial changes.Steve Brigham recently elaborated on these themes during his appearance on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, presented by Atticus Publishing, discussing the urgent need for dialogue, new legislation, and collective action to address systemic racial issues. See the embedded video below for more insights.The book "It's Never Been a Level Playing Field" is available for purchase on Amazon and other online booksellers.You can subscribe to his newsletter, Leveling the Playing Field (finally!), atFor inquiries, you can contact the author directly at ....

It's Never Been a Level Playing Field by Steve Brigham on The Spotlight Network

