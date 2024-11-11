Sybiha, Slovak FM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
11/11/2024 7:14:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Slovakia Andrii Sybiha and Juraj Blanár have discussed bilateral cooperation, energy assistance, and the results of the Slovak leadership's visit to China.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote this on social media platform , Ukrinform reports.
“Spoke with Slovak FM Juraj Blanár about bilateral cooperation, energy assistance, and the outcomes of the Slovak leadership's visit to China. Reaffirmed the Peace Formula as the only realistic path to a just peace, as well as the 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' principle,” Sybiha posted.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 2, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country would join the“Friends of Peace” group, created at the initiative of China and Brazil, to peacefully resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
