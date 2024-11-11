War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 8 Attacks In Kurakhove Sector, 13 Battles Still Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, 125 combat clashes have occurred along the front lines. The situation in the Kurakhove sector remains tense.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Monday, November 11, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders are thwarting enemy advances, maintaining control of the frontlines, and neutralizing the Russian military's objectives.

Today, the Russian shelled Riasne, Basivka, Novodmytrivka, Pokrovka, Pavlivka, Oleksandria, Kamianetska Sloboda, Bilovody, Myropillia and Dmytrivka in the Sumy region, as well as Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region with artillery.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army tried to advance once during the day to the positions of the Defense Forces near Kindrashivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy attack. The situation is under control.

Seven combat clashes took place in the Lyman sector near Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Serebrianka. One combat engagement in this sector is still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders conducted one offensive in the area of Vyimka, attacking the areas of Zakitne and Siversk with six guided aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops used bombers and attack aircraft to strike the areas of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army launched four attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

The Russian forces deployed 13 guided aerial bombs on Toretsk, Katerynivka, Petrivka, and Kostiantynivka, and launched nine unguided aerial missiles at Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, hostilities of varying intensity commenced on 14 occasions today. The Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks near Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, and Lysivka. Fighting continues in the area of Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled eight enemy attacks near Illinka, Novoselydivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Kurakhove. The General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders are currently engaged in 13 further combat operations.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army attacked 11 times near Trudove, Makarivka, Novodarivka, Rivne and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors, the invaders have not yet conducted any active operations.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack.

“Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear,” the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported, a total of 160 combat engagements were recorded at the front yesterday.

Photo: General Staff