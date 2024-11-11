Canada's Immigration Strategy: How Reduced Targets Can Preserve Positive Attitudes

An Air Canada plane at Pearson Airport in Toronto. By emphasizing both control and the benefits of immigration, leaders can preserve positive attitudes toward immigrants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Author: Alina Sutter

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The of Canada recently announced plans to lower immigration targets for the next three years . The new targets are 395,000 new permanent residents for 2025, 380,000 for 2026, and 365,000 for 2027.

This is a reduction of around 20 per cent and more compared to the previous targets of 500,000 immigrants per year and the roughly 472,000 permanent immigrants who arrived in 2023 . The plan will also reduce the number of temporary residents including international students and foreign workers who come to Canada.

The government stated these reductions aim to pause short-term population growth. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada argues that this will help to alleviate pressures on housing, infrastructure and social services as part of a broader plan for well-managed, sustainable growth in the long term.

The plan to reduce immigration to Canada has sparked significant debate, with particular criticism from business leaders .

However, as researchers studying public attitudes toward immigrants and immigration , we argue that these cuts were essential. In particular, they were necessary to preserve Canadians' positive attitudes toward immigrants, maintain public support for the immigration system and ensure its continued strengths and benefits for the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing the government's plan to cut immigration.

Canadians' attitudes toward immigrants and immigration

International survey data suggest that globally, Canada has a reputation for having more positive attitudes toward immigrants and immigration than citizens in other countries.

In a 2019 Gallup Survey of thousands of people across 145 countries, Canada ranked as the most accepting country in the world for migrants. These positive attitudes help Canada's immigration system succeed. Immigrants receive various supports to integrate into Canadian society. In turn, they contribute to Canada's economy and social fabric.

However, polls suggest a growing concern about immigration levels. These trends suggest that Canadians' support for immigrants and immigration may be declining.

Perceived loss of control

Recently, Canadians have become concerned that the country has lost control of immigration. Immigrants have been blamed for the housing crisis and have been described as competing with Canadians for jobs . At the same time, some media commentators have suggested immigration is out of control .

Research shows that a sense of control plays an important role in shaping people's attitudes toward immigrants. When people feel their country has control over immigration, they tend to hold more positive views. A perceived lack of control can lead to more negative attitudes.

This trend is clear in data from a September 2024 Environics Focus Canada survey . It found that 58 per cent of Canadians said there is too much immigration - the highest number since 1998. But it is not just perceptions of the immigration numbers that are being affected.

Attitudes toward immigrants are also becoming less favourable. More Canadians now agree that too many immigrants are not adopting Canadian values. They are more likely to say that many people claiming to be refugees are not real refugees. They are also more likely to say that Canada accepts too many racialized immigrants.

These growing negative perceptions make discrimination against immigrants in Canada more likely and can harm their ability to integrate . Poor integration would, in turn, reinforce Canadians' negative views of immigrants and the perception that immigration is out of control, creating a cycle of decline.

People crossing a street in Toronto. Political leaders should shift focus away from negative views by emphasizing Canada's control over immigration and the importance of immigrants to the country's future. (Shutterstock)

Reestablishing a sense of control

In announcing the new targets for immigration levels, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said“Canadians want the federal government to better manage the immigration system.” By managing immigration, Miller suggests that the integrity of the immigration system will be preserved.

These statements, paired with reduced immigration targets, may help restore Canadians' sense of control over immigration. This, in turn, could prevent the potential cycle of perceived lack of control, negative attitudes toward immigrants and poor immigrant integration.

We recommend that public leaders continue to show that Canadians have control over immigration. At the same time, it is important for them to highlight the benefits of immigration for Canada. They should also express favourable views of all classes of immigrants, whether they are coming to work, join family in Canada or come as refugees.

Expressing these views can help restore Canadians' positive attitudes, as seen during the Syrian refugee crisis. In 2015, newly elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared positive messages about Syrian refugees. This messaging, amplified by the media, made Canadians more open to the arrival of Syrian refugees. It also promoted more positive attitudes toward refugees in general .

Reducing immigration levels could reinforce the blame placed on immigrants for current societal problems . However, it also provides an opportunity to promote more positive views. Political leaders can shift the focus away from negative views by emphasizing Canada's control over immigration and the importance of immigrants to the country's future. Business leaders are already proclaiming this importance and can contribute to the promotion of positive attitudes toward immigrants and immigration.

By emphasizing both control and the benefits of immigration, leaders can preserve positive attitudes toward immigrants. They can also maintain support for the immigration system, ensuring it continues to meet Canada's evolving needs. This approach can help build a welcoming society that values and recognizes immigrants as essential to Canada's future.