Kuwait Amir Rep. Thanks Saudi King For Hosting Arab-Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Monday an appreciation cable to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

"My entourage and I would like, as we leave the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after attending the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to express gratitude for the hospitality we received during our stay," said His Highness in the cable.

His Highness the Amir Representative spoke highly of the great efforts made by the Kingdom and neat arrangements for the summit, which was held under exceptional conditions in the Arab region.

His Highness prayed for Allah, the Almighty, to contribute this summit in achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region, in light of the continuing crimes and violations to which the Palestinian and Lebanese people are exposed, because of the brutal Israeli aggression.

His Highness wished King Salman everlasting wellbeing and the Kingdom more progress and prosperity. (end)

