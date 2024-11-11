Arab-Islamic Summit Declaration Demands Ceasing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The final communique of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit called, on Monday, on the international community to issue binding resolutions to end Israeli aggression and ensure protecting civilians, in accordance with international law.

The communique stressed the centrality of Palestine's cause and inalienable Palestinians' rights, including their right to set up their independent state based on June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It rejects all Israeli procedures aiming to Judaizing Jerusalem, or changing its historic and status, considering these steps "null and void."

The conferees called on the international community to back efforts in order to halt Israeli occupation and compensate Palestinians for all damage they sustained.

They, in their communique, underlined the necessity of implementing UN resolutions giving Palestine full membership in international organizations.

The communique also deplored Israeli occupation crimes, including genocide and forced displacement committed in the Gaza Strip, demanding forming an international investigation committee to hold perpetrators accountable.

In addition, they condemned Israeli occupation aggression in Lebanon, calling for implementing Security Council Resolution 1701.

The communique said it is paramount to open unimpeded humanitarian corridors to ensure assistance access to the affected parts in both Gaza and Lebanon.

It asked for bolstering international efforts to offer humanitarian support and rebuilding Gaza Strip.

It urged Arab and Islamic countries to strengthen their unity in the face of challenges and work on achieving fair and inclusive peace in the region.

Finally, it welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative, in cooperation with Norway and the European Union, to form an international coalition to implement the two-state solution, appealing to Arab and Muslim countries to join the alliance. (end)

