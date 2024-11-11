The Assembly Brouhaha

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Dr Syed Irfan Shafi

After a gap of six years of anticipation, the Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly finally convened, a moment that should symbolise renewed hope and progressive action. This long-awaited session provides a unique for our elected leaders to engage in meaningful debate, address pressing issues, and lay down pathways for Jammu & Kashmir's development. The assembly now has a monumental responsibility: to ensure that the voices of Jammu & Kashmir's people are heard, their concerns are acknowledged, and their future is shaped through constructive dialogue. However, when sessions devolve into chaos, marked by disruptive shouting, misconduct, or even physical confrontations, it undermines the essence of democracy and sends a disheartening message to the public.

Our elected officials are not just ordinary figures; They are the representatives of countless intellectuals, educators, thinkers, and responsible citizens who have entrusted them with a mandate. Their behaviour, therefore, should be sound, sober, and reflective of the maturity and wisdom expected of leaders. This is not only a matter of internal integrity but also a responsibility to put forward an example to the world. When leaders conduct themselves with dignity and respect, it shows that democracy in Jammu & Kashmir is resilient, and that its representatives are capable of navigating complex issues without resorting to chaos.



When elected leaders misuse this space, they undermine public trust in democratic institutions. Citizens who have waited years to see constructive debate in the assembly now watch their representatives engage in unprofessional conduct. This behaviour sows disillusionment, as people question whether their leaders are prioritising the welfare of Jammu & Kashmir or are simply indulging in power struggles. This disconnect can be particularly damaging in Jammu & Kashmir, where unique challenges already strain the community, and people rely on the democratic process to foster positive change. Young people, especially, look to these leaders as role models. When they witness elected officials behaving aggressively or disrespectfully, it suggests that such actions are acceptable in positions of responsibility. This does not only damage the image of the assembly but also risks normalising such conduct, potentially influencing how future generations perceive conflict resolution and leadership. Public representatives are expected to act with dignity and serve as examples of integrity, respect, and accountability. Their behaviour in the assembly sets the tone for public discourse, and when they fall short, it affects the very principles of democracy. Every session in the assembly comes with a financial cost, borne by taxpayers. This is particularly relevant in Jammu & Kashmir, where resources are scarce, and public funds are urgently needed to improve critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. When sessions are adjourned or extended due to disorderly conduct, taxpayer money is essentially wasted. These funds could be redirected toward projects that genuinely benefit the people. Wasting resources on unproductive assembly sessions not only disappoints the public but also constitutes a misuse of public money in a region where every rupee counts. Disruptions in the assembly also delay critical reforms and policies. The people of Jammu & Kashmir have waited six years for this assembly, hoping that it would bring swift action on issues that directly impact their lives. However, when sessions are wasted on personal disputes, it creates policy paralysis, stalling necessary reforms. Whether it's decisions on employment, healthcare, or infrastructure, each delay negatively impacts daily life, especially for marginalised communities who rely on government support and timely interventions.

After six years, the return of the assembly represents a profound opportunity that must be used wisely. It is essential for our leaders to treat each session with respect, focusing on productive dialogue and leaving personal conflicts aside. Strict codes of conduct should be enforced, and representatives must be held accountable to ensure that each assembly session is dedicated to progress rather than spectacle. Leaders must recognize that their actions in the assembly have lasting consequences on society. In this effort, the media and civil society can play a crucial role by bringing transparency to the public and holding leaders accountable without sensationalism. Citizens also have a role in demanding better conduct, reminding their representatives that the assembly is a space meant for service, not self-interest. The assembly is a place that embodies the democratic spirit of Jammu & Kashmir. After a long pause, the people have high hopes that this institution will work to address their needs, resolve critical issues, and drive progress. This assembly should not be taken for granted; it is an opportunity to restore faith in democratic governance. By acting responsibly and prioritising the common good, our leaders can show their commitment to the people they serve. Jammu & Kashmir deserves leaders who approach their roles with respect, focusing on solutions and upholding the values that bind society together. When our representatives prioritise service over spectacle, society as a whole benefits, and the future of Jammu & Kashmir can be one of dignity, development, and unity, setting a high standard for democratic conduct not just locally but for the world to see. The return of Jammu & Kashmir's assembly is a beacon of hope and a long-awaited chance to ignite progress. After a six-year wait, citizens deserve leaders who prioritise meaningful debate, dignity, and the welfare of the public. Disruptive behaviour in the assembly not only erodes trust but wastes valuable resources needed for essential services. Our representatives must recognize their responsibility to set a standard for respectful, solution-focused governance. By prioritising service over spectacle, they can restore faith in democracy and build a future of unity, progress, and dignity for Jammu & Kashmir.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author is an Assistant Professor, Department of Business Studies, IUST

