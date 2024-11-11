H2ocean Launches Educational Webinar Series For Dental Professionals: Educating The Power Of Sea Salt In Oral Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

12-Month Educational Webinars for Practitioners Highlighting the Healing Benefits of Sea Salt Mouthwash in Clinical Dentistry.

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean, a global leader in sea salt based natural healing solutions, is proud to announce its year-long partnership with Dental CE Academy and Virtual Dontics Education LLC. This 12-month educational webinar series is designed to raise global awareness among dental professionals about the remarkable benefits of sea salt in oral care . The initiative aims to support dental practitioners in delivering enhanced patient outcomes through the adoption of innovative, natural oral care solutions.H2Ocean Educates Dental Practitioners on the Healing Benefits of Sea Salt Rinses through Expert Led Continuing Education Webinars. H2Ocean does so through AGD PACE Joint Providership with Virtual Dontics Education, LLC (Dental CE Academy) ensuring compliant, evidence-based continuing education. Dental CE Academy is an Academy of General Dentistry PACE nationally approved provider of Live, On Demand Webinars, and Virtual Dental CE Symposiums (7/1/2021 to 6/30/2027, Provider ID: 405345). Virtual Dontics (Dental CE Academy) is nationally Approved PACE program provider for FAGD/MAGD credit. Approval does not imply acceptance by any regulatory authority, or AGD endorsement.H2Ocean's Commitment to Education: The educational webinar series will be led by Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, and will feature a range of engaging, informative webinars tailored to the needs of dental professionals. Dr. Saini, a globally recognized scientist, will guide attendees through clinical strategies that leverage sea salt's natural properties for better oral health outcomes. H2Ocean is committed to ensuring dental professionals understand how sea salt can revolutionize patient care, from post operative healing to managing chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer treatment side effects.Register for Webinar Topics -Throughout the 12 months, the webinars will cover crucial topics, helping dental professionals improve their clinical protocols and patient care. Each session is designed to offer practical insights and easy-to-implement strategies.Mastering Post-Op Care: Infection-Free Fast Healing: This webinar will reveal the secrets to infection-free, fast healing post-op care. Dental professionals will learn about proven clinical strategies to mitigate infection risks after procedures such as tooth extractions, cleanings, orthodontic treatments, implants, and root canals. By incorporating simple oral care solutions like sea salt rinses, practitioners can enhance patient outcomes and streamline their post-operative protocols.Understanding Aphthous Ulcers: From Triggers to Treatment: Canker sores, or aphthous ulcers, can cause significant discomfort and disrupt oral health. This webinar explores effective strategies to accelerate healing, reduce pain, and prevent secondary infections. Dental professionals will learn about the causes of aphthous ulcers and how sea salt rinses can improve patient outcomes by supporting faster healing and reducing recurrence.Managing Oral Side Effects During and After Cancer Treatment: With over 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. alone, the need to address oral side effects of cancer treatment is critical. This webinar will educate dental professionals on managing 'Chemo Mouth' – a set of symptoms including mucositis, dry mouth, infections, and taste disturbances. Attendees will explore the benefits of sea salt based rinses for healing and symptom relief, helping patients improve their quality of life during and after cancer treatment.Diabetes and Oral Care: Strategies for Managing Oral Health in Diabetic Patients: Diabetes is linked to a range of oral health challenges, from periodontal disease to delayed healing. This course will offer dental professionals practical approaches to managing diabetic patients, with a focus on the bidirectional relationship between diabetes and oral health. Attendees will discover how sugar-free, sea salt based rinses can help maintain oral hygiene and support overall diabetes management.Opportunities for Collaboration and SamplingAs part of this educational outreach, H2Ocean is offering dental professionals the opportunity to request free samples of H2Ocean's Healing Rinse to try in their practice. Additionally, attendees can explore affiliate partnerships or purchase Professional 2-Pack 64oz bottles designed for dental clinics. These 64oz bottles are intended for pre- and post-operative rinsing to help manage infections and maintain optimal oral hygiene. Conveniently placed next to the dental chair, these solutions offer patients an immediate, firsthand experience of the benefits of sea salt rinses."We believe that education is key to helping dental professionals adopt better practices and improve patient outcomes," says Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean. "Sea salt, as a natural healing agent, has incredible potential in oral care, and we are committed to bringing this knowledge to the forefront of the dental industry."Promising Results in Cancer Care: H2Ocean Healing Rinse is also showing promising results in managing the oral side effects of cancer treatments. As more dental professionals integrate sea salt based care into their protocols, they are witnessing enhanced healing, symptom relief, and overall patient satisfaction. The natural properties of sea salt, combined with H2Ocean's unique formula, offer a gentle yet powerful approach to oral care for vulnerable patients, including cancer survivors.Key Ingredients and Benefits of H2Ocean Healing Rinse: H2Ocean Healing Rinse sets itself apart from traditional chemical and alcohol based mouthwashes. Its key ingredients include Red Sea Salt, lysozyme (a natural enzyme known for its antibacterial properties), and Xylitol. H2Ocean patented sea salt mouthwash contains Sea salt derived from the Red Sea, one of the most diverse saline water bodies in the world. It contains more than 82 trace elements such as calcium, potassium, iron, zinc, bromide, and magnesium that make the mouthwash highly mineralized. Unlike harsh, chemical based products, H2Ocean's formula is alcohol free, and does not contain any sugar, colors, preservatives, chemicals, dyes, and fluoride, making it suitable for a wide range of patients, including those with sensitive oral tissues or compromised immune systems.Advantages of Sea Salt in Oral Care: Sea salt has been recognized for its ability to:1) Promote healing and encouraging tissue regeneration2) Reduce inflammation and soothe irritated oral tissues3) Enhance oral hygiene by neutralizing harmful bacteria4) Improve hydration in the mouth, helping to alleviate dry mouth and support mucosal health5) Natural anti-bacterial propertiesH2Ocean's sea salt based formula offers a natural, gentle alternative to traditional oral care solutions. "At H2Ocean, we are committed to developing products that prioritize patient health without compromising on efficacy," says Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean. "Our sea salt based Healing Rinse is a testament to that commitment, and we are excited to share its benefits with dental professionals across the country."Join the Movement: Elevate Your Practice with H2OceanDental professionals interested in learning more about sea salt's benefits in oral care can register for the upcoming webinars via Dental CE Academy. These sessions will not only offer valuable clinical insights but also provide opportunities for hands on testing and collaboration through H2Ocean's sample program and affiliate partnerships.

