Bridger Aerospace Announces Record Third Quarter 2024 Results; Raises Revenue Guidance And Narrows Adjusted EBITDA Estimates

Achieved record quarterly revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million, $27.3 million and $47.0 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024, representing growth over the third quarter of 2023 of approximately 20%, 56% and 21%, respectively.

The Company expects to generate positive free cash flow for 2024

Bridger's Super Scooper fleet experienced its highest level of utilization during the third quarter with multiple Super Scoopers flying into November

Recently acquired FMS Aerospace (“FMS”) contributed $1.6 million of revenue in the third quarter and is pursuing new business opportunities expected to benefit 2025 and 2026 results

International expansion into Spain on track with the first two Super Scoopers nearing completion of their return-to-service work

Raising 2024 revenue guidance by over 35% to $90 million to $95 million and narrowing 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $35 million to $40 million The Company anticipates 2024 adjusted EBITDA to grow by over 85% from 2023 adjusted EBITDA



Third Quarter 2024 Results

“Bridger's Super Scooper fleet was in strong demand during the 2024 wildfire season, driving record revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter,” commented Sam Davis, Bridger's Chief Executive Officer.“This strong performance of our six Super Scoopers and six Air Attack aircraft during the 2024 wildfire season validates our business model and, with some of our aircraft still deployed, positions us for a record year, including an approximate doubling of Adjusted EBITDA from 2023 and the generation of positive free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures and debt service.”

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased approximately 20% to $64.5 million from $53.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 benefitted from higher flight revenue as well as approximately $2.2 million related to return-to-service work performed on the four Spanish Super Scoopers as part of our partnership agreement with MAB Funding LLC and approximately $1.6 million from the Company's June acquisition of FMS.

Cost of revenues was $23.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and was comprised of flight operations expenses of $15.1 million and maintenance expenses of $7.9 million. This compares to $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, which included $10.2 million of flight operations expenses and $5.7 million of maintenance expenses. Due primarily to greater flight hours in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, higher cost of revenues reflect increased depreciation, maintenance and travel expenses tied to higher utilization in the field. Also reflected were the expenses associated with the return to service work for the Spanish Scoopers, the addition of FMS and inflationary pressures.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the fair value of outstanding warrants as of the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was also partially attributable to lower non-cash stock-based compensation expense in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.0 million compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Bridger also reported Other Income of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Bridger reported net income of $27.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net income was primarily driven by increased fleet utilization in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $47.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $38.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense or benefit, gains and losses on disposals of assets, offering costs related to financing and other transactions, stock-based compensation, business development and integration expenses, the change in the fair value of earnout consideration and the change in the fair value of outstanding warrants.

At September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash rose to $42.6 million from $22.5 million at June 30, 2024 driven by seasonality and the strong third quarter performance. Incoming trade and unbilled accounts receivable of approximately $26.7 million from the wildfire season are expected to further increase the cash balance in the coming months.

Year to Date Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was $83.0 million compared to $65.6 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Cost of revenues was $42.1 million in the first nine months of 2024 and was comprised of flight operations expenses of $25.2 million and maintenance expenses of $16.8 million. This compares to $33.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, which included $20.3 million of flight operations expenses and $13.5 million of maintenance expenses.

SG&A expenses were $28.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $63.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 which included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $39.7 million for RSUs compared to $13.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. The decrease was also partially attributable to a decrease in the fair value of outstanding warrants.

Interest expense for the first nine months of 2024 increased to $17.8 million from $17.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. Bridger also reported Other income of $1.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $2.3 million of Other income for the first nine months of 2023.

Bridger reported a net loss of $2.7 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to a net loss of $46.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $40.2 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $29.0 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Business Outlook

The Company achieved record results in the third quarter of 2024 and continued dry weather in the western U.S. kept multiple aircraft operating into November. As a result, we are increasing our 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $90 million to $95 million from $70 million to $86 million. This 2024 revenue guidance represents an increase of between 35% and 42% over the Company's reported 2023 revenue. Approximately $6 million to $8 million of anticipated 2024 revenue relates to pass-through revenue from return-to-service work performed on the four Spanish Super Scoopers and the June 2024 acquisition of FMS Aerospace, neither of which was included in the initial guidance range.

Given the Company's largely fixed cost structure and seasonality of its revenue, Bridger typically generates the majority of its Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter each year, during the bulk of the wildfire season. As a result, the Company anticipates its 2024 adjusted EBITDA to grow by over 85% to a range of $35 million to $40 million. This compares to the Company's initial adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $35 million to $51 million. The Company has yet to realize all the anticipated benefits from targeted reductions to its cost structure, and it has experienced some inflationary pressures that prevented the Company from reaching the higher end of its initial range of adjusted EBITDA. Based on its latest guidance, Bridger currently expects to report positive free cash flow (adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures and less debt service) for 2024 in a range of $5 million to $10 million.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at .

