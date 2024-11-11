Today Is 11/11 November 11 2024. It Is Veterans And Remembrance Day In North America

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)













Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11th and honors military veterans. Each year on Nov. 11, the U.S. honors its veterans for their“patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the V.A. said on its official website explaining Veterans Day. Some businesses and other services might be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Due to inclement weather in Boquete, it was decided to Postpone today's Veterans Meeting.

Canadians recognize Remembrance Day, originally called Armistice Day, every 11 November at 11 a.m. It marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to recall all those who have served in the nation's defense.

At 5:00 am on this day in 1918,

the Allied powers and Germany signed an armistice document in the railway carriage of Ferdinand Foch, the commander of the Allied armies, and six hours later World War I came to an end.