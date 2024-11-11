India Achieves Milestone In Defence Manufacturing With Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore Domestic Production

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 11 (KNN)

India has reached a historic milestone in its defence sector, with domestic production crossing Rs 1.27 lakh crore.



This landmark achievement is a crucial stride towards self-reliance in defence, reinforcing India's position as an emerging global hub for defence manufacturing and strengthening its national security infrastructure.

This significant increase in production reflects years of strategic planning, policy reforms, and an intensified focus on indigenous defence under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative.



Launched by the Indian government to reduce dependency on foreign imports, this drive has fostered substantial growth in the number of defence contracts awarded to local companies and spurred the development of advanced manufacturing facilities across the nation.

The surge in domestic production is attributed to various factors, including the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces, expanded production infrastructure, and government incentives that encourage private sector involvement and public-private partnerships.



Policy changes, such as the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy, aim to position India as a major global player and exporter in the defence sector.

Investment in research and development (R&D) has catalysed innovation, enabling India to produce advanced weaponry, aircraft, naval ships, and defence electronics domestically.



This progress not only reduces reliance on imports but also strengthens the nation's defence capabilities.

India's defence manufacturing boom has had a positive ripple effect on employment, with thousands of new jobs created in engineering, manufacturing, R&D, and testing sectors.



Additionally, the establishment of dedicated defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has further bolstered the industry, attracting investment and fostering regional development.

Crossing the Rs 1.27 lakh crore milestone is expected to accelerate India's growth in defence manufacturing, fostering further innovation and competitiveness on a global scale.



It is seen as a key step toward India's ambition to become a leading defence manufacturer, with growing export capacity and enhanced strategic capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.



As the sector continues to expand, India appears well-positioned for a new era of self-sufficiency and security in defence.

