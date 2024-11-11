Multimodal Protocol For Anticoagulation Monitoring In ECMO Patients: Safety Analysis Of Anti-Xa And VCM Monitoring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VCM Analyzer

Point of Care Testing May Have the Potential to Estimate Anti-Xa Values Without the Need for a Laboratory Test

- Bert Valada, President and CEO of Entegrion

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted a newly presented study demonstrating the clinical value of its portable Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM) in a safety analysis of Anti-Xa and the VCM. In the study, presented at the 2024 Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) annual meeting, investigators from Foundation IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Emergency, Milan Italy and University of Milan Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation, Milan, Italy, employed a modified heparin anticoagulation algorithm from aPTT to anti-Xa and the VCM. Over 163 ECMO-days (489 – observations) anti-Xa levels with daily VCM testing evaluated anticoagulation efficacy .

Between December 2023 and July 2024 16 patients were enrolled. Preliminary data suggest that the new algorithm is safe with low rates of thrombotic and bleeding events.

“The VCM continues to expand the availability of viscoelastic coagulation monitoring and treatment of hemostatic conditions patient side,” said Bert Valada, President and CEO of Entegrion.“This recent study from Italy showed how the Entegrion VCM can play a significant role in helping support clinical decision-making and improving patient outcomes.”

About the Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM)

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems. The Entegrion VCM has a CE mark for use in Europe and is available for research use only in the U.S .

About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences development company that is focused on improving the safety and availability of blood component therapy. Based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, its patented technologies are designed to overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while improving their functionality. Many of Entegrion's advances in biologics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions. Visit for more information.

1. Brearton C, Rushton A, Parker J, Martin H, Hodgson J. Performance Evaluation of a New Point of Care Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring System in Major Abdominal, Orthopaedic and Vascular Surgery. Platelets. 2020;1–8.

Marketing

Entegrion, Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.