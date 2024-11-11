Palestinian Leader Pushes For Israel UN Suspension Amid Regional Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN to suspend Israel as a member state in response to what he said was the "mass genocide" committed against the Palestinians, castigating the international community's inaction over the matter.

The "crimes" perpetrated by Israeli forces are an adequate reason to implement UN 2735, which calls for an immediate end to the Israeli violence and subsequent delivery of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, he told a joint Arab-Islamic summit in the Saudi capital.

Addressing the gathering, he urged countries who have normalized ties with Israel to reconsider the decision, saying that stiff sanctions should be levied against Israel for its "failure" to abide by international laws and conventions.

He called for the protection of the "sanctity" of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and other sacred sites, emphasizing broad support for an independent Palestinian state, which includes allowing the UN agency aiding the Palestinians UNRWA to carry out its mandate in an unimpeded manner.

The Palestinian leader expressed his appreciation for the efforts of host nation Saudi Arabia, simultaneously praising the unwavering support Arab and Islamic nations have shown towards the Palestinians. (end)

