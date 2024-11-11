US-Led Coalition Launches Nine Airstrikes On Yemen: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Nov 11 (IANS) US-British coalition fighter jets carried out nine on military sites in the Houthi-controlled northern Yemen on Monday morning, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes, which have continued for its third consecutive day, hit the Houthi military sites in the Harf Sufyan district in Amran province and the As-Safra district in Saada province, said the television, without specifying the casualties or the extent of damage.

The Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and several other northern Yemeni provinces, rarely disclose their casualties or losses.

The coalition has yet to comment on the strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi group seized control of several northern provinces in late 2014, forcing the internationally recognized Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response, the US-led navy coalition stationed in the Red Sea has been conducting regular air raids and strikes against Houthi targets since January in a bid to deter the group from disrupting the international shipping lanes.