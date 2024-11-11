Sustainable Art by Fernando Costa Celebrates Queen Elizabeth 2’s Legacy with Reclaimed Ship Materials

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) A celebration of art, heritage, and sustainability unfolded on the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 this weekend as the floating landmark hosted the opening preview of the highly anticipated art exhibition, ‘Echoes from the Past’. Led by General Manager Ferghal Purcell, the event brought together art enthusiasts, history buffs, and sustainability advocates for an evening of captivating artistry and homage to the storied legacy of the QE2.



The highlight of the evening was the extraordinary work of internationally acclaimed French artist Fernando Costa, who delivered a powerful tribute to the QE2’s heritage. Fernando, known for his unique talent of transforming discarded materials into breathtaking art, crafted three masterpieces from repurposed items from the QE2’s sailing days. Using old spoons, pots, pans, and various kitchen utensils, Costa breathed new life into these objects, turning them into magnificient compositions that embody resilience, transformation, and sustainability. Each piece tells a story of the QE2’s journey, adding a layer of depth and nostalgia to this iconic vessel’s heritage.



Opening the exhibtion, Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of Queen Elizabeth 2, said, “We are immensely proud to host this unique exhibition by artist Fernando Costa who once worked at the Queen Elizabeth 2. Now a world-famous artist, Fernando has been elevating sustainable art to new heights. His ability to breathe life into discarded items - transforming the humble pieces from QE2’s sailing days into powerful works of art - is nothing short of heroic. Through his masterpieces, Fernando has immortalised the QE2’s legacy in a way that is both deeply moving and profoundly impactful. His creations are not only a tribute to the ship but a global message about the beauty and potential of sustainable artistry. We are also grateful to the talented artists from the Dubai International Art Centre, whose works have added depth and diversity to this unforgettable exhibition.”



With a personal connection to the QE2 as a former steward on the ship, Costa’s return to this historic setting as an artist was both emotional and symbolic. His journey has come full circle, and his artwork – created specifically for the Queen Elizabeth 2 – will feature in a documentary on French television, capturing the artist’s personal tribute to the ship that once shaped his life.



In addition to Fernando Costa’s pieces, the exhibition showcased stunning contributions from talented artists of the Dubai International Art Centre (DIAC). Through a blend of styles, colors, and mediums, each artist contributed to an immersive experience, collectively creating a narrative that bridges the past and the present. This fusion of local and international talent lent a truly unique character to the exhibition, offering guests a multi-dimensional view of the QE2’s legacy.



Guests were treated to a memorable evening within the elegant Queen’s Grill Lounge, where curated mocktails and the backdrop of the ship’s historic ambiance enriched the experience. The event was a testament to the ship’s lasting impact and its ability to inspire across generations, setting the stage for a new era of appreciation for maritime heritage and sustainable artistry.





