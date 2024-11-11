US Senator criticizes NATO member country over empowering ‘anti-Semite’

(MENAFN) US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) has sharply criticized Lithuania’s decision to form a coalition with the Dawn of Nemunas party, led by Remigijus Zemaitaitis, who is currently on trial for making anti-Semitic statements. Zemaitaitis, who founded the party in 2023 after being expelled from the Freedom and Justice party due to his controversial views, has been publicly accused of making inflammatory remarks about Jews, claiming they, along with Russians, were responsible for oppressing Lithuanians during World War II. He has also called for the death penalty for Israeli Prime in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.



In April, Lithuania’s Constitutional Court ruled that Zemaitaitis's comments were anti-Semitic, causing him to lose his parliamentary seat for violating the country’s legal and ethical standards. Despite this, he remains the leader of his party, and a separate investigation into his remarks continues by Lithuania's Prosecutor General’s Office.



Cardin, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed his alarm over Lithuania’s Social Democratic Party (LSDP) forming a ruling coalition with Zemaitaitis's group following the results of last month’s parliamentary elections. The coalition includes the LSDP, which won 52 seats, the Dawn of Nemunas with 20 seats, and the Union of Democrats 'For Lithuania' with 14 seats, creating a ruling bloc of 86 seats in the 141-member Seimas.



In a statement on Friday, Cardin warned that the coalition “undermines the core values that unite” Lithuania and the United States, especially at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise globally. He argued that providing a platform to leaders espousing anti-Semitic views is not just a betrayal of democratic ideals but poses a direct physical threat to the safety of Jewish communities and other minority groups.



The senator also urged Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member, to work with the US to counter hate speech and ensure that shared democratic values remain protected. While Zemaitaitis has denied any wrongdoing and insisted his comments were not anti-Semitic, his actions have sparked widespread criticism, particularly from the international Jewish community.



Lithuania’s new ruling coalition has prompted concern not just over its domestic political implications, but also over how it might affect Lithuania’s international relations and its standing within the EU and NATO.

