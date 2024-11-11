Sсholz declares openness to discussions with Putin

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his intention to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir in the near future, provided there is agreement with key international partners. Scholz has long signaled his willingness to engage in dialogue with Putin to help bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but he emphasized that any discussions would not take place "over the heads of Ukraine" or without prior consultation with Germany's allies.



In a recent interview with ARD, Scholz confirmed that he plans to speak with Putin "in due course," but stressed that it would be part of broader diplomatic efforts involving multiple countries. He stated that any potential conversation with the Russian leader would be preceded by extensive consultations with various partners. Scholz also clarified that nothing related to Ukraine would be discussed without Ukraine's involvement, aligning with Germany's firm stance of supporting Kiev.



The two leaders have not spoken since December 2022, and Moscow has expressed skepticism about the prospect of meaningful talks with Berlin, claiming there are "no common issues" to discuss. Earlier this year, Scholz proposed holding a diplomatic conference to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, though Russia was not invited to the Swiss-hosted peace summit, which ended without significant progress.



Germany remains one of Ukraine’s strongest backers, providing billions in military aid, although recent budget drafts indicate a planned reduction in the country’s military support for Ukraine in the coming year.

