Reports indicate that US moving additional strategic bomber to Europe

(MENAFN) A US B-52 strategic nuclear bomber has recently arrived in the UK, marking the third such deployment this month, according to local aviation reports. The US Air Force had previously announced plans to send more warplanes to Europe. The B-52, which has been in service since 1952, remains a key component of the United States’ nuclear deterrent.



The RAF Fairford Movements website, which tracks aircraft at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, reported that the B-52H bomber, codenamed ROPE32, landed around 2:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. Two other B-52 bombers, FLUX11 and FLUX12, had landed at the same airbase earlier this week. Local media has speculated that a fourth strategic bomber may arrive in the coming days. One of the bombers, believed to be already stationed at the base, is said to have participated in drills with the Finnish Air Force before its arrival in the UK.



The United States Air Forces in Europe confirmed that a new Bomber Task Force-Europe deployment would soon begin, with US bombers transiting from the continental US to Europe for joint operations with NATO Allies and partners. The exercise, which is part of a long-planned initiative, is set to demonstrate US commitment to global security and stability. This follows similar drills conducted in October involving US, Japan, and South Korea, which included a B-52 bomber and sparked criticism from North Korea, which perceives these maneuvers as preparation for potential conflict.

