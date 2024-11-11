IDF Chief of Staff approves escalation of military activity in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy has approved an escalation of military activity in southern Lebanon, following new strategies endorsed by the Northern Command. This operation aims to bolster Israel’s military presence in areas with heavy Hezbollah activity, deploying thousands of troops, both regular and reserve. The goal is to strengthen Israel’s foothold in the region and target further Hezbollah positions.



Israeli officials have noted that the return of settlers to northern Israel remains unlikely due to ongoing security risks, including potential on border communities. While military operations continue, Israel is also exploring the possibility of a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah, in part to avert a UN Security Council resolution that could impose restrictions on Israeli actions.



Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently traveled to Moscow for private talks on the ceasefire, with Russia playing a crucial role in efforts to stabilize Lebanon and prevent Hezbollah from rearming.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108871784