US halts delivery of 130 bulldozers to Israel after criticism of Gaza home demolitions

(MENAFN) The United States has halted the delivery of 130 bulldozers to Israel, following criticism over their use in demolishing homes in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli Defense had signed a major contract with US machinery manufacturer Caterpillar to purchase the bulldozers, which are part of Israel's ongoing military operations. However, the US recently froze the deal, citing concerns over the bulldozers being used for home demolitions in Gaza, a practice that has drawn widespread condemnation in the United States.



Israeli security sources indicated that Israel had already paid for the bulldozers and was awaiting export approval from the US State Department when the freeze occurred. This move has come at a time when Israel is in urgent need of the equipment, especially after it underwent maintenance. The delay in the delivery is seen as a significant setback, particularly as the Israeli army is conducting ground operations in southern Lebanon, requiring additional D9 bulldozers to aid in those efforts.



The freeze on the bulldozer shipment has impacted Israel's strategic plans, particularly regarding the creation of a buffer zone between Gaza and the Negev in southern Israel. This plan involves demolishing hundreds of Palestinian buildings and agricultural areas along the Gaza border, a process that has sparked further controversy. The bulldozer delay has disrupted these plans, potentially slowing down the progress of Israel's military objectives in the region.



In addition to freezing the bulldozer delivery, the US has also suspended the shipment of hundreds of heavy bombs to the Israeli military. Israel had purchased approximately 1,300 bombs, each weighing nearly a ton, from Boeing. The US government raised concerns that these bombs could be used in ways that would harm civilians in Gaza, leading to further scrutiny of military aid to Israel amid ongoing humanitarian concerns.

