Japanese MSDF minesweeper sinks, crewmember remain missing

(MENAFN) A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) minesweeper that had caught fire on Sunday has now sunk off the southwestern coast of Japan. The vessel, named the Ukushima, faced an engine fire while conducting a drill off Fukuoka province, approximately 2.5 kilometers from Oshima Island. The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, as reported by Kyodo News. The circumstances surrounding the fire are under investigation, but the situation quickly escalated as the crew attempted to control the blaze.



Following the fire, another MSDF minesweeper, the Toyoshima, responded immediately to assist in the rescue operations. The Japanese coast guard also joined the Toyoshima in its efforts to evacuate the crew members safely. Rescue operations were coordinated with urgency, as the Ukushima was in peril of sinking. These actions reflect the responsiveness of Japan’s maritime emergency protocol and the coordination between the Self-Defense Force and coast guard units.



In total, there were 39 crew members aboard the Ukushima, all of whom were evacuated from the vessel, though one crew member suffered minor injuries. The injured individual received prompt medical attention. The search continued for one remaining crew member who was reported missing. The MSDF and coast guard teams expanded their search in the surrounding area, hoping to locate the missing person despite the challenging conditions at sea.



The sinking of the Ukushima highlights both the dangers associated with maritime operations and the effectiveness of Japan’s emergency response measures. This incident has raised questions about safety procedures and the preparedness of MSDF vessels, especially during training exercises. Japanese authorities are likely to review this event thoroughly, focusing on ways to enhance safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

