Lightpanel Launches High-Performance LED Strip, Reaching 215 Lumens Per Watt Efficiency

World's Brightest Light Guide Panel LED Strip

Lightpanel is proud to announce the launch of its new, custom-designed, in-house manufactured LED strip for light guide panels.

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lightpanel is proud to announce the launch of its new, custom-designed, in-house manufactured LED strip for light guide panels – boasting an unprecedented 215 lumens per watt, setting a new standard in brightness and efficiency. With an impressive 30% increase in performance compared to the industry norm of 165 lumens per watt, these high-efficiency LED strips are the brightest available on the market.

“By achieving 215 lumens per watt, we've set a new benchmark in the lighting industry. This innovation reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of efficiency and performance,” said Andreas Weyer, at Lightpanel.“Our in-house manufacturing ensures that we control every aspect of quality, from design to production, delivering the best possible product to our clients.”

The breakthrough design is tailor-made for Lightpanel's light panels, ensuring perfect integration for unparalleled illumination. These LED strips are engineered to optimize light output and energy efficiency, offering customers a superior lighting solution without compromising on sustainability or cost-effectiveness.

These LED strips are ideal for various applications, from architectural lighting to commercial installations, providing enhanced brightness while minimizing energy consumption. The efficiency of the LED strips reduces operational costs and lowers the carbon footprint, contributing to sustainable lighting solutions.

About Lightpanel

Lightpanel is a leading innovator in lighting technology, specializing in high-efficiency LED solutions for light guide panels . With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and cutting-edge design, the company offers various products tailored for various industries, including architecture, retail, and commercial environments. Headquartered in Shelby, North Carolina, Lightpanel prides itself on delivering energy-efficient, high-performance lighting systems to clients

