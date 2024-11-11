Pakistan announces suspension of all train services after train station bombing

(MENAFN) Pakistan Railways announced the suspension of all train services to and from the southwestern province of Balochistan on Monday, following a suicide bombing at a train station over the weekend that killed 26 people, including soldiers and railway staff. The suspension, which will last for four days, was implemented for security reasons, according to a statement from Pakistan Railways. The attack occurred on Saturday at the station in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, and was claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). In addition to the fatalities, at least 62 people were injured in the bombing.



In response to the attack, the provincial government declared a three-day mourning period in solidarity with the victims' families. Provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that security measures have been heightened, and vowed to take strong action against the separatists. After meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Bugti emphasized that authorities would take decisive steps to eliminate terrorism and support the Balochistan government in its efforts to combat the threat.



Train services are a vital part of Balochistan's economy, as they transport hundreds of people daily and deliver essential goods like food and other items. Saturday’s attack occurred as approximately 100 passengers were waiting at the Quetta station for a train bound for Rawalpindi. The BLA, in its claim of responsibility, stated that the attack was targeted at Pakistani troops.



This bombing marks the deadliest attack in the region since August, when separatists launched a series of coordinated attacks across Balochistan, killing more than 50 people, including civilians, police officers, and security personnel. The latest assault has further escalated tensions in the province, which has long been a hotbed of separatist insurgencies and violent unrest.

