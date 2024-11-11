Soaring Energy Demand Augments Qatar's Real GDP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is gearing up optimistically for 2025 with reports revealing a robust due to surging prices, steady domestic demand, and spending, states Fitch Solutions in its latest report.

Analysts predict that soaring hydrocarbon and activities continue to drive the growth to more than 2 percent in the coming year.

Qatar's government has been“aggressively” seeking ways to diversify the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) aiming to lower its dependence on hydrocarbons and strengthen the country's services sector aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In its report on trade and investment risk, Market experts emphasis the current initiatives to improve the legal and tax frameworks to support the country's economic growth and encourage domestic CapEx and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The report indicates that currently risks are tilted laboriously to the downside as a potential for regional conflicts in the Middle East as proxies could derail economic growth and investment.

Data signals businesses and investment activities in the country are prone to trade risks and opportunities including trade barriers, free trade agreements, investment incentives, investment restrictions, FDI flows, key import and export markets, government intervention, taxation, and the development of the legal and bureaucratic systems.

However, Qatar's expansion of LNG projects, rising FDIs, and optimistic business outlook indicate an openness to economic boost with several opportunities offered in the country.

With its local, regional, and global peers, Qatar is positioning itself as a key investment hub, sources told The Peninsula.

Recently, QatarEnergy inaugurated four new conventional-size LNG vessels built in the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard and the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea as part of its historic fleet expansion program.

The data further evaluates key investment barriers and incentives in the country coupled with its stronger trade flows, main trading partners and products, and trade barriers.

Fitch Solution also highlighted key risks arising from the burden of taxation and financial barriers on foreign and local firms. It also stated the development of the financial market, the density of the banking sector, the availability of credit, and the sophistication of the market.