عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Poland

Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Poland


11/11/2024 4:00:58 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

MENAFN11112024000067011011ID1108871128


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search