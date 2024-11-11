Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Kyiv And Four Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the threat of a missile strike, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv.

This was announced by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In connection with the threat of a missile strike, schedules of emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv. This is a preventive measure,” the report says.

Later, DTEK Group clarified that emergency power outages are being introduced in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

raid alert goes off across Ukrain

“Preventive emergency power outages are being introduced on the instructions of Ukrenergo. If there are any changes, we will inform you immediately," the statement says.

As reported, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.