Holabird's Massive, Seven-Day Autumn Gold Auction, November 21St-27Th, Is Packed With Over 4,300 Lots Of Americana

The Carson City (Nev.) Branch Mint Troemmer special bullion balance scale used from 1870-1893, is the most important numismatic artifact to surface in decades (est. $25,000-$50,000).

Artist Brad Rude was commissioned in 2013 by John Ascuaga's Nugget Casino and Resort to create this solid silver pig, which weighs 102 troy silver oz. and should sell for $10,000-$15,000.

Authentic Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) three-bulb table lamp with leaded glass Acorn design shade and gilted bronze base, like new, in immaculate condition, zero flaws (est.$20,000-$50,000).

Placer & quartz nugget, found in Wright Creek, located 20 kilometers east of Atlin, British Columbia, Canada. 5.96 troy ounces. 90% Au. 2-1/2" by 1-3/4" x 1/2". (est. $17,000-$30,000).

Cabinet card signed in pencil by Sioux Chief Rain-In-The-Face, the man who personally killed Gen. George A. Custer, taken for the Chicago World's Fair of 1893 (est. $10,000-$20,000).

The categories include numismatics, gold, minerals, fine art, antique furniture, political memorabilia, philatelic, jewelry, toys, tokens, medals, postcards.

- Fred HolabirdRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holabird Western Americana Collections ' massive, seven-day Autumn Gold Auction planned for November 21st thru 27th is bursting with more than 4,300 lots in a wide selection of unique items and rare collectibles that includes numismatics, gold, minerals, fine art, antique furniture, political memorabilia, philatelic, jewelry, toys, tokens, medals and more.It will be a hybrid sale of sorts. The first four days (Nov. 21-24) will be held online and live in Holabird's gallery located at 3555 Airway Drive (Suite 308) in Reno. The last three days (Nov. 25-27) will be an online-only, automated timed sale, with absentee bidding in advance as usual. The bidding on each lot will end and close after there has been no bidding for about 20 seconds.“This is one of our largest auctions, moving into new territory in the field of Americana , with thousands of lots,” said Fred Holabird, the president and owner of Holabird Western Americana Collections.“Opening bids range from about $40 to $10,000 or more.” To manage their way through the catalog, Holabird recommends viewing the table of contents in the Virtual Catalog.That can be accomplished by logging on to #p=1 . Online bidding is via iCollector, Invaluable, Auctionzip and LiveAuctionbeers. Start times all seven days are 8am Pacific time. As for what's in the auction, Mr. Holabird said there is“just about everything imaginable. You name it, it's probably in the sale in one form or another.”One lot in particular expected to draw keen bidder interest will come on Day 4. It's lot #4001, the Carson City (Nev.) Branch Mint Troemmer special bullion balance scale used from 1870-1893. The 31-inch-tall balance was built into a waist-high table for ease of use at the Mint. The set, with two framed signs, was on display at the Nugget Casino in Nevada for about 70 years. It's the most important numismatic artifact to surface in many decades (est. $25,000-$50,000).Along with the scales is lot 4000: John Ascuaga's solid silver pig he was presented, honoring his involvement in the 25th Nugget Rib Cookoff, the largest such event in the world, held in 2013. Artist Brad Rude was commissioned in 2013 by Ascuaga's Nugget Casino and Resort to create the figural ingot, which weighs 102 troy silver ounces and should hammer for $10,000-$15,000.Crystalline gold and nuggets from identifiable locations all over the West in two collections will come up for bid. One collection comes from the“Nugget Ace” who may well be the best nugget metal detectorist in America. He specialized in gold from the Inyo County region. Having found more than 6,000 nuggets over the past 50 years, he has brought Holabird many significant finds.“I've included online a copy of an 1870 map of the Alabama Hills showing gold prospects,” Mr. Holabird said.“Some of the locations were found by members of the famous Manley Death Valley '49er party. There are nearly 100 lots of gold specimens and nuggets.” A nice collection of US gold coins, many graded MS65 (and an important ingot) highlight the numismatic section.Session 7, on the auction's final day, will feature two major philatelic collections, plus a dozen or more smaller collections – perfect for the expert collector as well as the beginner. Several of these collections were collected prior to World War I and include seldom seen rarities. The session also includes worldwide and domestic covers, first day covers and philatelic collectibles.Several collections of significance in the way of firearms and related items have arrived, and all are in Session 2 (on Friday, Nov. 22). One is part of the large Guenther Collection, which includes original Main & Winchester leather goods and advertising, holsters and more. Other items complement the section, including several knife collections. View the catalog for all lots.As in past Holabird auctions, the militaria section is again huge, completing a major offering the firm started two auctions ago that has been very popular. It offers material from the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and the two World Wars. There are too many things in there that are fantastic to name. Photographs, posters, documents, autographs, books. ... it's all here.The postcard collecting hobby has picked up in recent times and is becoming more and more popular, as collectors discover that they can have 100-130-year-old postcards from their favorite locations or topics. Holabird has been on the cutting edge of this trend, as the post card category continues to offer a wonderful Ohio collection which it began selling in the last two auctions.The sale includes a nice collection of original cast iron and“tin” toys from a significant old collection in very good condition, in Sessions 1 (Thursday) and 5 (Monday). There are also may children's wooden toys from the early 1900s and before. The Native Americana session contains more of a great jewelry collection, plus several artifact collections that are inclusive of fine art.The Fine Art session, on Day 1 (Nov. 21), will showcase a wonderful offering from several collections, inclusive of numerous Salvador Dali signed pieces, plus a good array of Western art. As for antique photography, there are selections from three significant collections, to include ambrotypes, daguerreotypes and more, as well as a collection of pre-Civil War hardshell cases.The general store, advertising, furniture and antiques categories span many sessions. Featured is a collection of wonderful general store advertising goods, and another of about 50 pieces of circa 1910-1940 oak furniture in fine condition, priced very reasonably. Also included are antique glass hanging lamps. There will be a special on-site preview day for this section, by appointment.Holabird has tried to find new ways to organize the general Americana material to make it easier to find. Folks should consult the Table of Contents that can be found in the Virtual Catalog. It is very easy to use the search commands in the Virtual Catalog. Also, attention Ohio collectors: don't miss out on the major Ohio document and more collections in various catalog sections.“We've implemented some new auction methods to continue selling quality collectibles in more than 60 collecting genres, as well as expose collectors to new collecting areas they may not have been familiar with,” Mr. Holabird pointed out.“It makes collecting fun and educational. Also, we are great at getting and developing new collectors, a critical element in all collecting fields.”In addition to internet bidding, telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859. Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most worthy collections.Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC is always seeking new and major collections to bring to market. It prides itself as being a major source for selling Americana at the best prices obtainable, having sold more than any other similar company in the past decade alone. The firm will have its entire sales database online soon, at no cost – nearly 200,000 lots sold since 2014.To consign a single piece or a collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, send an e-mail to .... To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections and the seven-day, Autumn Gold Auction planned for November 21st thru the 27th, beginning at 8 am Pacific time each day, please visit .# # # #

