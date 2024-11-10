Global Iot Testing Market Set For 32.8% Growth, Reaching $5.1 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The IoT testing market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $1.21 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7%. This historical growth can be attributed to a diverse ecosystem of devices, the rising complexity of IoT solutions, adherence to industry standards and compliance, growing security concerns, and an increasing demand for quality assurance.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global IoT Testing Market?

The IoT testing market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $5.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. This projected growth is driven by the scale of IoT deployments, integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), an emphasis on edge computing, evolving connectivity standards, and the adoption of continuous deployment practices.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The IoT Testing Market?

The growing number of mobile connections is expected to propel the growth of the IoT testing market. Mobile connections facilitate interaction between a mobile device and a cell tower, providing the device with access to the internet and various mobile network services. These connections fulfill diverse roles in IP testing, catering to the unique requirements of each specific test.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The IoT Testing Market?

Key players in the iot testing market include AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Verizon Enterprises Solutions LLC, HP Enterprise Company LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, ARM Holdings plc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., PTC Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Forgerock Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., NSIDE Secure Inc., Allot Communications Ltd., Armis Inc., Sophos Group plc, Broadcom Inc., Wurldtech Security Inc., Centri Security Inc., SecuriThings, Mocana Corporation, Newsky Security Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the IoT Testing Market Size?

Leading companies in the IoT testing market are developing innovative technologies like Executive Risk View to enhance their profitability. Executive Risk View is a solution designed to standardize risk scoring across both cloud and on-premises environments.

What Are The Segments In The Global IoT Testing Market?

1) By Testing Type: Functional Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, Compatibility Testing, Performance Testing, Network Testing

2) By Testing Tools: Software Tools, Hardware Tools

3) By Applications: Connected Cars, Smart Appliances, Smart Energy Meters, Wearable Devices, Smart Healthcare Devices

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the IoT Testing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the IoT testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The IoT Testing Market Defined?

IoT testing is a method of conducting quality assurance testing to assess the performance, functionality, and security of IoT devices.

The IoT Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global IoT Testing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The IoT Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into iot testing market size, iot testing market drivers and trends, iot testing competitors' revenues, and iot testing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

