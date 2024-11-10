Russia Amasses 50K Forces, Including North Koreans, For Counteroffensive In Kursk Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has deployed 50,000 troops, including North Korean soldiers, in Kursk region as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive in the area.

That's according to The New York Times , referring to American and Ukrainian officials, Ukrinform reports.

The U.S. estimates that Russia has accumulated these forces without the need to withdraw its from eastern Ukraine, which allows Moscow to exert pressure on several fronts at the same time.

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, Russian troops have so far been attacking Ukrainian positions in Kursk region using missiles and artillery, but the Russians had not yet launched a major counteroffensive in the area.

The Ukrainian side expects a Russian counteroffensive in Kursk region, with the participation of North Korean troops to kick off "in the coming days."

At the moment, the North Koreans are training alongside Russian forces in the far-western part of the region.

As reported earlier, North Korea dispatched more than 10,000 troops to help Russia in the fight against the Ukrainian forces in Kursk region.

The Russians are training the North Koreans in artillery fire, basic infantry tactics, and trench clearing.

This indicates that at least part of the North Korean forces will be involved in front line attacks on Ukraine's defense positions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence released radio intercepts of communications of North Korean soldiers deployed in Kursk region.