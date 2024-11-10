Trump Not To Agree To Territorial Annexation, Peace Behind Ukrainians' Backs Barrot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France's for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, believes that Donald understands that a just peace cannot be achieved behind the backs of Ukrainians. He also emphasized that Trump would not agree to the largest territorial annexation since World War II.

This statement was made in an interview with Le Parisie , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Donald Trump is too wise to agree to the largest territorial annexation in the past 75 years. He is too wise to forget that no fair and lasting peace can be achieved behind the backs of Ukrainians and over the heads of Europeans," Barrot asserted.

According to Barrot, accepting such an annexation would legitimize the "right of might", which would have very serious consequences for Europe and the world. He reiterated that Ukraine alone should decide when it is ready to start peace negotiations.

Barrot also noted that Trump, immediately after his election, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that Ukrainians themselves should determine the timing of peace talks, with their allies supporting them to negotiate from a position of strength.

"Ukrainians decide when to begin peace negotiations. Their allies must help them do this from a position of strength," he said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), stated that none of the "peace scenarios" for Ukraine, which have been published in the media ahead of Trump's inauguration, have any substantial basis. He described these as mere media hype driven by certain individuals and outlets.