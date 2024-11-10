عربي


Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Equipment On Kupiansk Axis

Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Equipment On Kupiansk Axis


11/10/2024 7:12:07 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Revenge brigade of border guards from the Luhansk region eliminated two occupiers and destroyed their equipment.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Strike drone operators from the Revenge brigade of the Luhansk border detachment eliminated two occupiers and destroyed their armored personnel carrier and military vehicle in the Kupiansk sector," Lysohor said.

UkrinForm

