Fankar-E-Kashmir Festival Celebrates Local Talent, Pushes For Comprehensive Cultural Policy In J & K

festival at Sher-i-Kashmir International Center (SKICC), Shah emphasized that the current administration, led by Chief Omar Abdullah, is fully dedicated to the preservation and of the region's rich cultural heritage.

“Our is fully committed to revitalizing the arts and culture scene in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said during his speech, highlighting the administration's ongoing efforts to support local talent and strengthen the cultural fabric of the region.

The MLA's remarks come at a time when the government is actively pursuing initiatives aimed at providing platforms for local artists, ensuring that they have the resources and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving creative economy. Shah also touched on the importance of creating a cultural ecosystem that not only nurtures the traditional arts but also embraces modern developments in the sector.

He said that the government's focus is on empowering artists and preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural legacy, especially in the face of contemporary challenges. He outlined the government's ongoing initiatives to provide platforms for local talent, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cultural ties and nurturing the next generation of artists in the region. He further stressed the need for a comprehensive cultural policy-something that has long been a demand among the local artistic community.

“We must create a robust framework that addresses the challenges and aspirations of our artists,” Shah added.“There is an urgent need for a policy that will ensure the long-term support and growth of the arts sector in Jammu and Kashmir.”

In his speech, Shah also underscored the significance of events like

Fankar-E-Kashmir, which not only showcase the rich traditions of the Valley but also offer a platform for emerging artists to gain visibility.“Such initiatives are vital to ensuring that our artists get the recognition they deserve, helping them connect with wider audiences and grow their careers,” he stated.

The Fankar-E-Kashmir festival, sponsored by Bingo!, Voltas Beko, and the Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, was designed to raise awareness about sustainable practices in the arts and empower local artists. Organizers noted that the event was a step toward creating greater opportunities for young talent, while preserving and celebrating Kashmir's intangible cultural heritage.

“We aim to foster a vibrant artistic community in the region, one that supports both the individual growth of artists and contributes to the broader creative economy of the state,” the organizers explained.

The festival kicked off with a series of workshops led by industry leaders such as the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and Dolby. These sessions focused on helping artists understand how to protect and monetize their creative works, as well as ways to enhance their music using advanced sound technology.

Bingo!, the event's title sponsor, expressed its commitment to supporting Kashmiri culture and empowering local youth.

Suresh Chand, Vice-President and Head of Marketing for Snacks, Noodles, and Pasta at ITC Ltd., said,“Through initiatives like ITC Sangeet Research Academy and our partnership with Fankar-E-Kashmir, we are proud to celebrate the rich musical heritage of Kashmir and support the region's young talent.”

The festival also featured a distinguished jury of Kashmiri music legends, including renowned figures like Prof Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, Ustad Gulzar Ganaie, and popular Gul Gulshan Gulfam famed Krishen Langoo, who added prestige to the event and helped spotlight the region's rich musical traditions.

The organizers, ShowCase Events, The Eagle, and Kashmir Rabab Academy, have expressed their commitment to ensuring that Fankar-E-Kashmir becomes an annual event, continuing to empower the region's youth and safeguard Kashmir's unique cultural legacy.

The annual Fankar-E-Kashmir event saw a distinguished gathering of prominent figures from various fields. Among the notable attendees were the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, Director SKIMS, and the Vice-Chancellor and Director of the Serum Institute, Hyderabad. The event was also graced by former minister and senior PDP leader Basharat Bukharai, along with a host of writers, journalists, and art connoisseurs from across the region. The gathering highlighted the growing support for the arts in the region, with key stakeholders from academia, healthcare, industry, and politics lending their voices to the cause of cultural preservation and promotion.

