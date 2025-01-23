QFF Gears Up To Host Grand Prix Qatar 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Fencing Federation (QFF) is putting the final touches on its preparations to host the 21st edition of the Grand Prix Epee Fencing Championship, set to take place begin at Aspire tomorrow.

The three-day prestigious event will bring together 440 elite fencers, including 247 men and 193 women, representing 56 nations. Among the participants are from nine Arab countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Team Qatar will compete with ten athletes, featuring six men-Mesh'al Al Qahtani, Mohammed Khalifa Al Hazzaa, Mohammed Abdul Ali, Abdulrahman Al Jadra, Ali Al Khalif, and Youssef Abdul Tawab-and four women: Sheikha Jassim, Fatima Dhahi, Fatima Al Maadid, and Thikrayat Al Abdullah.



A team of 20 referees will officiate the competition, including three from Qatar: Mohammed Basahal, Mohammed Al Mutairi, and Bashir Shurbaji.

The tournament offers a total prize pool of $22,000, with $5,000 awarded to the champion, $3,000 to the runner-up, and $1,500 each to the two athletes who share third place.

The action begins with the men's preliminary rounds, followed by the Round of 128 and Round of 64. Saturday will see the start of the women's competition, moving from preliminary rounds into the Round of 64.

The championship will conclude on Sunday with men's matches progressing from the Round of 64 to the quarterfinals, alongside the women's matches, which will also reach the quarterfinal stage. The evening will feature the semifinals and finals for both men and women, culminating in a medal ceremony to crown the champions.